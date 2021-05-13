WA state COVID news, updates, resources, and services

Food resources

If you have a child age 18 or younger they can receive free food from the schools. Adults with disabilities who are enrolled in educational programs can also qualify for school meals. In many cases, these meals are being delivered or dropped at off-school locations such as bus stops. Contact your school district to find out if they offer free meals.

For those who are pregnant, new moms and children under the age of five, you may be able to get food through the Department of Health’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program. For language assistance, call 1-866-632-9992.

Food banks may have changed their hours or may be closed to walk-in traffic because of increased demand in food during Covid-19. Please call before going. Northwest Harvest is a statewide food bank network. Type the name of your city into the box left of the green box on this website.

Information and resources for families

This is a stressful time for the whole family. Here are some tips on how to handle this situation with your children:

Hold family discussions in a comfortable place and encourage family members to ask questions.

Consider having a separate discussion with young children in order to use language they can understand and to address their specific fears or misconceptions.

Stay in touch with family and friends by telephone or online services.

Although you need to stay informed, minimize exposure to media outlets or social media that might promote fear or panic.

Focus on supporting children by encouraging questions and helping them understand the current situation.

If one person in your household gets exposed or has symptoms, isolate them as best as you can. It is best if they can have their own room and bathroom. Clean shared areas often and make sure everyone in the household wears a mask during the time anyone is sick or potentially contagious.