Tana Lin nominated to District Court judgeship

President Joe Biden announced his intent on April 29 to nominate Tana Lin to the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.

Lin has worked at Keller Rohrback LLP since 2004—her practice has focused on representing employees and shareholders in consumer and antitrust litigation. Previously, Lin was an attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice Employment Litigation Section. She began her legal career as a staff attorney at the Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia from 1991 to 1995.

Lin received her J.D. from the New York University School of Law in 1991, and her A.B., with distinction, from Cornell University in 1988.