SAAM reopening

“Reimagined. Reinstalled. Reopening at last.”

That’s what the Seattle Asian Art Museum (SAAM) website states. SAAM is set to reopen to the public on May 28.

The restoration of the historic Art Deco building, improvements to critical systems, expanded gallery and education spaces, and a new park lobby that connects the museum to the surrounding Volunteer Park are just some of the ways SAAM has been transformed.

“You will no longer find galleries labeled China, Japan, or India. Instead, vibrant artworks from Vietnam to Iran, and everywhere in between, come together to tell stories of human experiences across time and place,” states SAAM’s website.

You can get tickets at inspire.site.seattleartmuseum.org.

Museum capacity is still reduced to keep everyone safe and masks are required.