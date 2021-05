Seattle artist Patsy Surh O’Connell is one of 70 artists accepted in the Northwest Watercolor Society (NWWS) Virtual Online Waterworks Unlimited Exhibition.

The annual membership show runs through June 30.

No ticket is required for the online show. To view the exhibition, go to nwws.org.

O’Connell’s painting, May Award, was among 422 entries from artists in 16 states, including Washington, D.C., and international entrants from Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, and Canada.