Olympia Symphony Orchestra (OSO) kicked off its celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with a free concert on May 3.

The event included a panel discussion on the topic of AAPI Hate with OSO Executive Director and Board Chair Jennifer Hermann, as well as two performing artists, pianist Angie Zhang and mezzo soprano Miya Higashiyama,

and state Reps. Cindy Ryu and Sharon Tomiko Santos.