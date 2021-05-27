Boeing donates to local AAPI organizations

In observance of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, Boeing announced a $1.1 million investment package to help fund AAPI support organizations. In the Puget Sound region, that includes five grants totaling $350,000 to support Neighborhood House ($100,000), Tacoma Community House ($90,000), One America ($75,000), Asian Counseling & Referral Services ($75,000), and Asian Pacific Cultural Center ($10,000).

Executive Vice President of Government Operations, Tim Keating, said, “These investments build on Boeing’s longstanding commitment to supporting those in underserved and marginalized communities and recognizes the challenging issues currently being faced by the AAPI community.”