Ahn earns Jack Kent Cooke Scholarship

Kiseuk (Ki) Ahn, who will graduate this spring from Bellevue College (BC), was recently named a recipient of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation’s Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.

Ahn will get up to $40,000 a year to complete his bachelor’s degree at Stanford University.

He was one of 72 students chosen from the more than 1,500 students who applied.

At BC, Ahn founded the STEM Student Association and is a member of the NASA-funded Rocketry club. He’s also a 2020 All-Washington Academic Team Scholar, NASA Space Grant Scholar, and a NASA Community College Aerospace Scholar.

He currently interns for the NASA Langley Research Center, and holds a High Level Rocketry Level 1 certification.