Vietnamese man stabbed, killed

The Bothell Police Department (BPD) said it is investigating “all possible motives” in the stabbing death of 29-year-old John Huynh. He was stabbed on the night of April 25 in the 19000 block of 112th Avenue Northeast, just west of Beardslee Boulevard.

Police arrived on scene shortly after many 911 calls around 7:30 p.m., but they couldn’t save Huynh. A 25-year-old suspect was arrested “without incident” and booked into the King County Jail.

A GoFundMe page for Huynh, a Vietnamese American, said, “There are no words to describe the devastation that is felt by all. John impacted the lives of countless individuals, friends, and family.”

The proceeds will benefit Huynh’s wife—they were newlyweds who tied the knot last November.

A report by KIRO 7 said Huynh and another Asian American were leaving an apartment building when a resident, a white man, gave them the finger. When one of them asked, “What’s the matter with you?” eyewitnesses said the suspect lunged with a knife and stabbed Huynh in the heart.

The BPD wants anyone with additional information on the case to call (425) 486-1254. There’s no indication if BPD is investigating the case as a hate crime.

On its website, BPD said, “We understand that many people have questions and concerns. While there is very limited new information we can share at this time, we would like to assure our community that we are devoting all possible resources to this case, and take it very seriously.”