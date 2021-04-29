Steve Fortney runs for Seattle City Attorney

Steve Fortney, a former Department of Justice lawyer, current lawyer at Microsoft, and progressive Democrat, announced in April that he is running for Seattle City Attorney.

“More than 15 years ago, Seattle committed to end homelessness in 10 years. It’s even worse today than it was then, despite us spending three times the amount of money that we used to,”

“That’s an indictment on every single incumbent, including (Seattle City Attorney) Pete Holmes,” Fortney said.

Born to a Filipino mother and Norwegian father, Forney graduated from Newport High School, the University of Washington, Johns Hopkins, and the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

“I’m outraged that after 12 years of Pete Holmes that the City is worse, not better,” Forney said in a press release.