Sarathy is the new IAS dean at UW Bothell

Dr. Brinda Sarathy, professor of environmental analysis at Pitzer College in Claremont, California, has been named dean of the School of Interdisciplinary Arts & Sciences (IAS) at the University of Washington Bothell, effective July 1.

Sarathy said she was struck by how closely the mission of IAS resonated with her own work at Pitzer, a private, liberal arts college that is part of the Claremont consortium in Southern California. The “values and commitment to social and environmental justice aligned with me,” Sarathy said.

“I was also impressed by Bothell’s strong emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion, and its track record on social mobility for first-generation students,” she said.

Sarathy received a doctorate in environmental science, policy, and management at the University of California, Berkeley.

At Pitzer, Sarathy also directed the Robert Redford Conservancy for Southern California Sustainability.