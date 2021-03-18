Toshiko Hasegawa running for Port Commissioner

Toshiko Hasegawa announced her candidacy on March 15 for the Seattle Port Commission, Position 4.

The executive director of the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs and long-time community advocate said, “I’m running in the wake of economic devastation because I have the values and the experience to meet the dire needs of this moment… I bring the necessary perspective and sense of urgency to ensure that the next rising tide will lift all of our ships.”

Hasegawa is a fourth generation Japanese American, born and raised in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of South Seattle. If elected, she would be the first woman of color ever to serve on the Port Commission.