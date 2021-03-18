Tim Wu joins Biden administration

Tim Wu, a Columbia University law professor who coined the term “net neutrality,” tweeted on March 5 that he is joining the Biden administration.

Wu was named to the National Economic Council (NEC) as a special assistant to the president for technology and competition policy. He has been vocal about the consequences of too much power being concentrated among only a few tech giants, like Amazon, Google, and Facebook.

Wu has also worked at the New York attorney general’s office, the Federal Trade Commission, and on the NEC under President Barack Obama.

Born to a Taiwanese father and a British-Canadian mother, Wu is a graduate of McGill University and Harvard Law School. His father was a pioneer who took part in the Taiwan independence movement to oust the country’s former autocratic leader, Chiang Kai-shek, and his government.