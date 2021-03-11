Police arrest robber, find stashed gun

Police arrested an armed robber in the Chinatown-International District on March 3 and found the weapon that he fired in Hing Hay Park.

A community service officer witnessed a man steal a laptop and bag from a restaurant in the 600 block of South King Street, shortly before 6 p.m. He fled into Hing Hay Park, where a group of park-goers tried to stop him. He fired a gun to get away—nobody was hit.

Witnesses reported the man then ran into a store at 4th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. Police caught him trying to escape out the back entrance. They later found a loaded firearm in the store, stashed behind some chips in the snack aisle.

The man was booked into the King County Jail for robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.