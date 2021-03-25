Northwest Mountain MSDC recognizes excellence in 2020 performance

The Northwest Mountain Minority Supplier Development Council (MSDC) has chosen Tim Otani, Director & External Affairs Manager at Union Bank, as the recipient of the Robert L. Ryan Award.

This award is presented to individuals “who exemplify an unselfish commitment to Minority Business Enterprise Development.”

It also presented Mike Nakamura Photography LLC as Class 1 Supplier of the Year.

Northwest Mountain MSDC was founded in 1978 and its mission is to drive economic value by equalizing opportunities.