9th Annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival

The Seattle Asian American Film Festival (SAAFF) is presenting its 9th annual festival entirely online from March 4–14—in partnership with the Northwest Film Forum.

This year, SAAFF will offer nine feature-length films and 15 shorts programs, including a drive-in screening of martial arts action comedy “The Paper Tigers” on March 6.

SAAFF showcases works by Northwest Asian American filmmakers, as well as films from across North America dealing with Asian American and Pacific Islander people, issues, and themes. It is the only film festival in Seattle to provide a space for Asian American voices, perspectives, and histories.

For more information, visit seattleaaff.org.