Lunar New Year is one of the biggest international holidays with over 1.5 billion people across the globe celebrating new beginnings.

2021 is a year of the Ox, starting on Feb. 12 and lasting until Jan. 31st, 2022. It will be a Metal Ox year.

Lunar New Year is celebrated by various Asian countries, regions and cultures with different traditions and customs.

Celebrations usually take place over multiple days; the length varies for every culture. In China, Lunar New Year is also known as Spring Festival or Chūnjié. South Korea (Seollal), Vietnam (Tết),

Mongolia (Tsagaan Sar) and many other Asian countries and regions celebrate the holiday.

Be sure to pick up our special Lunar New Year issue next week.