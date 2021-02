The phased return of students to in-person learning begins on March 1 for Bailey Gatzert Elementary School.

School principal Ronnie Belle is sponsoring a clean up around the school on Feb. 27 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Supplies will be provided, but you may bring your own gloves if you prefer.

For more information: follow the “16 S and S Main” Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/16sandsmain or email Jay Taylor at jaywtaylor@yahoo.com.