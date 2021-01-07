U.S. Attorney Pak resigns

ATLANTA — U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak has announced his resignation effective Jan. 4. Pak is departing the office after serving for more than three years as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Northern District of Georgia, which consists of 46 counties in Northwestern Georgia.

“It has been the greatest honor of my professional career to have been able to serve my fellow citizens as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. I have done my best to be thoughtful and consistent, and to provide justice for my fellow citizens in a fair, effective, and efficient manner,” said Pak.

The resignation of Pak, who was appointed by President Trump in 2017, comes days after a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was made public, during which Trump urged Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss in the state. In the call, Trump, referring to investigations into claims of voter fraud, referred to a “never-Trumper U.S. attorney” in Georgia, according to the Associated Press. It’s unclear, however, whether Trump was referring to Pak with this comment.

Pak was born in Seoul, South Korea, and immigrated to the United States when he was 9 years old. He resides with his family in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Pak worked in private practice until he felt a calling to public service in the wake of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Additionally, Pak served as a state representative in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017.

“As I look back at almost a decade serving the Department of Justice (and this office in particular), the most memorable and fulfilling moments involve working very closely with our law enforcement partners in keeping our communities safe. I take with me fond memories and the utmost respect I have for every one of the men and women who wear the badge. They are truly everyday heroes,” said Pak.