Shiro’s Sushi makes Esquire’s list

Shiro’s Sushi in Belltown was recently named in Esquire magazine’s 100 restaurants America can’t afford to lose.

Opened in 1994 by master sushi chef Shiro Kashiba, the restaurant touts itself as the first Edomae sushi restaurant in Seattle. Chef Shiro himself left in 2016 to start Sushi Kashiba.

“You can roam the world emptying your wallet at hipster omakase temples, if that is your jam, but if you really deeply love the ritual and tradition of Edomae-style sushi, chances are that something keeps drawing you back to Shiro’s,” Esquire said.