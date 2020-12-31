ICHS begins administering COVID-19 vaccines

On Dec. 23, International Community Health Services (ICHS) was among the first of the area’s health centers to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna and begin vaccinating its frontline health workers.

Ping Yang, acupuncturist, the first to be delivered the vaccine at the International District Clinic, said, “The vaccine is good for me, my family, my community, and the world!”

Dr. Asqual Getaneh, ICHS chief medical officer, said, “I enthusiastically rolled up my sleeve to be vaccinated and urge everyone to do the same… This is how we stop people from dying and return to normal life.”

Initially, supplies will be limited and given to groups at highest risk, such as health care workers and people in long-term care facilities, said Getaneh. Eventually there will be enough for everyone who wants a vaccination.