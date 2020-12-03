Help Helping Link

Helping Link is still accepting donations for its annual fundraiser. A Nov. 12 virtual gala raised more than $43,000 of the organization’s $50,000 goal, including $5,000 from Viet Wah owner Duc Tran. Proceeds will support Helping Link in its mission to empower Vietnamese Americans’ social adjustment, family stability, and self-sufficiency.

Trinh Nguyen, chef of Ba Sa Restaurant, participated in the gala with a cooking demonstration. She also shared her personal story of how Helping Link assisted her when she was new to this country. To make a financial gift to Helping Link, go to helpinglink.org and click on the yellow DONATE button.