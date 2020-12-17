First Asian American justice on CA Appeal Court

Judge Truc T. Do was nominated by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Dec. 8 to serve as an Associate Justice of the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division One. If confirmed, Do will be the first Asian American woman justice in the court’s history and the first Asian American to serve in division one of the court.

Do was also the first Vietnamese American judge ever appointed to the San Diego County Superior Court when she was appointed in 2018.

She earned a juris doctor degree from Stanford Law School.