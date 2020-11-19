ISRD Board postpones annual election

SEATTLE — Due to the continued impacts of COVID-19, the 2020 International Special Review District (ISRD) Board election is being postponed until further notice. The ISRD Board voted unanimously in favor of postponement at its Sept. 22 virtual meeting.

The ISRD Board elections have historically been conducted on the third Tuesday in November. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the large number of individuals that have participated in past ISRD Board elections, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods did not believe they could safely host in-person voting.

This decision to delay the election will not impact the Board’s ability to sustain meeting quorums or issue decisions.

The current board members are Matt Chan, Matt Fujimoto, Faye Hong, Sergio Legon-Talamoni, Russ Williams, Tanya Woo, and Andy Yip.