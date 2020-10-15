Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) helds its first ever virtual Night Market on Oct. 1—in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival. Emceed by John Chen and KIRO 7’s Patranya Bhoolsuwan, the program included trivia games in which Facebook live audience members won prizes. The audience were also treated to a craft lantern demonstration, dance performances, and an appearance by EVMB, The Beatbox Panda, culinary demonstrations from Pho Bac Sup Shop, Phnom Penh Noodle House, Young Tea, and Hood Famous Cafe + Bar.

