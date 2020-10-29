The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills adds its first Asian cast member

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) will welcome its first Asian American housewife after 10 seasons—and one of just a few Asian American housewives in the entire franchise.

Crystal Kung Minkoff is joining RHOBH for season 11, according to People magazine.

She will be RHOBH’s first Asian American housewife and one of just a few Asian American housewives in the entire franchise.

Kung Minkoff is an entrepreneur who founded Real Coco, a company specializing in coconut products. While not all “Housewives” cast members across the franchises are married, Kung Minkoff’s husband, Rob Minkoff, is a filmmaker, who directed the original “Lion King” in 1994, the “Stuart Little” films, and Eddie Murphy’s “Haunted Mansion.”

Kung Minkoff’s casting is Bravo’s latest effort in making its Housewives series, many of which are majority or exclusively white, better reflect their cities.