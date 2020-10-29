Eleven indicted in illegal marijuana trafficking investigation

SEATTLE — Eleven people were indicted for their parts in manufacturing, distributing, and profiting from the production and distribution of illegal marijuana across the country and in the Puget Sound region.

Some of the defendants were arrested on Oct. 21 in coordinated searches of 27 locations in the Puget Sound region and additional searches in New York. Many of the locations in Washington were illegal grow houses, and others were businesses that allegedly served as front companies.

U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran said, “Members of the group turned homes in the Seattle area into illegal grow houses, damaging neighborhoods, and competing unfairly with honest buyers who are just trying to afford their first home.”

In the first indictment, Raymond Ng and Qifang Chen are charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana. Ng operates Skyway General Contractors, and the couple is involved in the purchase of multiple properties that have been used as marijuana grows.

The second indictment charges Wei Quan Wu and Da Biao Wu, with seven federal counts involving conspiracy, manufacturing, and possessing marijuana for distribution at different locations throughout the Puget Sound region.

The third indictment charges Wobiao Lei, Xinming Wu, Yi Jun Chen, Guo Gui Yu, Chee Choong Ng, Guolong Lee, and Lingfeng Lei, with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana, as well as possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and manufacturing marijuana with intent to distribute. Chee Choong Ng was arrested by Postal Inspection agents in Brooklyn, New York.

In each of the indictments, the government has filed for forfeiture of properties associated with the conspiracy and other proceeds of the crimes. Due to the amount of illegal marijuana involved, if convicted, the defendants face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement determined marijuana was being shipped to Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Georgia, and Missouri. On Oct. 21, search teams led by investigators and agents from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation executed search warrants at locations in Skyway, Renton, Kent, Lake Tapps, Maple Valley, Federal Way, Covington, SeaTac, and Snohomish.