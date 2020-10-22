Northwest Asian Weekly

AAPI candidates

Here’s a look at all the AAPI candidates who are on the November ballot.

FEDERAL

Vice President
Kamala Harris

Congressional District 7, U.S. Representative
Pramila Jayapal

Congressional District 10, U.S. Representative
Marilyn Strickland

STATE

Insurance Commissioner
Chirayu Avinash Patel

Legislative District 1, State Representative Pos. 1
Davina Duerr

Legislative District 11, State Senator
Bob Hasegawa

Legislative District 32, State Representative Pos. 1
Cindy Ryu

Legislative District 33, State Representative Pos. 2
Mia Su-Ling Gregerson

Legislative District 37, State Representative Pos. 1
Sharon Tomiko Santos

Legislative District 41, State Representative Pos. 2
My-Linh Thai

Legislative District 48, State Representative Pos. 1
Vandana Slatter

If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at editor@nwasianweekly.com.

