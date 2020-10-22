Here’s a look at all the AAPI candidates who are on the November ballot.
FEDERAL
Vice President
Kamala Harris
Congressional District 7, U.S. Representative
Pramila Jayapal
Congressional District 10, U.S. Representative
Marilyn Strickland
STATE
Insurance Commissioner
Chirayu Avinash Patel
Legislative District 1, State Representative Pos. 1
Davina Duerr
Legislative District 11, State Senator
Bob Hasegawa
Legislative District 32, State Representative Pos. 1
Cindy Ryu
Legislative District 33, State Representative Pos. 2
Mia Su-Ling Gregerson
Legislative District 37, State Representative Pos. 1
Sharon Tomiko Santos
Legislative District 41, State Representative Pos. 2
My-Linh Thai
Legislative District 48, State Representative Pos. 1
Vandana Slatter
If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at editor@nwasianweekly.com.
Leave a Reply