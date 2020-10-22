Here’s a look at all the AAPI candidates who are on the November ballot.

FEDERAL

Vice President

Kamala Harris

Congressional District 7, U.S. Representative

Pramila Jayapal

Congressional District 10, U.S. Representative

Marilyn Strickland

STATE

Insurance Commissioner

Chirayu Avinash Patel

Legislative District 1, State Representative Pos. 1

Davina Duerr

Legislative District 11, State Senator

Bob Hasegawa

Legislative District 32, State Representative Pos. 1

Cindy Ryu

Legislative District 33, State Representative Pos. 2

Mia Su-Ling Gregerson

Legislative District 37, State Representative Pos. 1

Sharon Tomiko Santos

Legislative District 41, State Representative Pos. 2

My-Linh Thai

Legislative District 48, State Representative Pos. 1

Vandana Slatter

If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at editor@nwasianweekly.com.