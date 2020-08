Collin Morikawa, 23, won the PGA Championship on Aug. 9, in just his second appearance in a major.

The California native and Berkeley graduate joined Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, and Jack Nicklaus as 23-year-olds to win the PGA.

Morikawa has three victories in 29 career starts on the PGA Tour. He is the first player to win the PGA in his debut since Keegan Bradley in 2011.