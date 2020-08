International Community Health Services (ICHS) is reopening its COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the International District clinic on Aug. 28.

Testing is open to all, but appointments are prioritized if you are currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have had contact with anyone who is COVID-19 positive.

If you need language assistance, call ICHS at (206) 788-3700 to make an appointment.

For more information, go to ichs.com/drive-thru-covid-19-testing.