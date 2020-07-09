Yoneko Mochizuki’s 100th birthday

The staff and residents of Nikkei Manor celebrated the 100th birthday of Yoneko Mochizuki on June 27.

Jenn Doane, Mochizuki’s granddaughter, said, “She was so happy to see herself on the front page of Northwest Asian Weekly…the staff and residents really enjoyed reading about her life.”

“We did a Zoom call for her birthday cake with my brother, who lives in Washington, D.C., then we surprised her in the Nikkei Manor garden for a socially distant celebration.”

Doane said there was also a birthday card campaign for Mochizuki.

“We were shooting to get 100 birthday cards sent to her from family and friends, and received over 150…so it’s safe to say she felt very loved on her special day.”

Mochizuki is a survivor of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki back in 1945, and was eventually able to find her way to Seattle in search of a better life. She’s now a resident at Nikkei Manor, where she has been quarantined since February.