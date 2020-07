Yoichiro Yamada, Consul General of Japan in Seattle, is leaving his post on Aug. 6.

He announced his departure in July in a private letter to friends and acquaintances, saying he and his family will leave the Pacific Northwest after three years as Japan’s top diplomat in the Northwest and Montana.

He did not reveal what his next assignment would be or where he is going.

Hisao Inagaki is expected to replace Yamada as Consul General.