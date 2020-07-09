Kin On CEO Nigel Lo retiring

Kin On announced on July 8 that its CEO, Nigel Lo, is retiring effective January 1, 2021.

During his tenure, Lo oversaw the launch of the supportive housing program, provided board leadership for Aging in PACE Washington, gave much-needed guidance during a global pandemic, and secured $750K in funding to replace the entire HVAC system for Kin On’s nursing home.

Lo called his time as CEO “one of the most significant and rewarding experiences in my life.”

He said he will be spending more time with family, especially his mother, who lives in a long-term care facility in Canada.

The Kin On Board of Directors has already commenced the search for Lo’s replacement.