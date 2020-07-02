KBCS’s director Kodama out, supporters dismayed

Supporters of Yuko Kodama are dismayed that the News and Public Affairs Director at 91.3 KBCS-FM is no longer on the job.

KBCS is affiliated with Bellevue College, and the college’s Board of Trustees holds the broadcast license for the radio station. Kodama’s contract—which expired on June 30—was not renewed, citing budgetary constraints.

A petition on Change.org for Kodama to keep her job fell short of its goal of 2,500 signatures by June 30. It said, “Yuko is a critical voice in our local media market and her separation from KBCS will deal a blow to the station’s ability to support its mission … Her stories, along with those of her volunteer/student news team often focus on the most underserved populations in our community, and people that the commercial media landscape fails to represent.”

“As a former manager, I know it will be easy during this COVID-19 time to sweep this under the ‘Mandatory Big Cut Budget’ excuse, but that gets very complicated when the staff are saying that they were not even asked to furlough or otherwise shift and reposition,” said Winona Hauge, a supporter and volunteer programmer for two weekly radio shows on KBCS.

Hauge said Kodama and her staff were blindsided.

“The news department has been slowly dismantled by [Bellevue College’s] Institutional Advancement department— the same department that recently saw the college president and the VP of IA fired for the debasement of the Japanese mural.”

Kodama is Japanese American. The decision not to renew her contract comes only a short time after Bellevue College removed its president, Dr. Jerry Weber, in March, along with VP of Advancement, Dr. Gayle Barge, following outrage over the defacement of a mural of the Japanese American incarceration.

The Change.org petition said that Kodama is one of very few women and people of color in a leadership news director role in the media industry.

Kodama earned her bachelor’s from Lewis and Clark College, and her master’s from the University of Washington. She placed third in the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism’s 2017 Katherine Schneider Journalism Award for Excellence in Reporting, and her work has been featured on National Public Radio. Kodama has been with KBCS since 2008, first as a producer, then as operations director.

“Kodama’s voice is vital to our healing community and country. Reconsidering Yuko’s contract would be one step in demonstrating the college’s claim to be dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”