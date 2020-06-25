Kin On nursing home completed COVID-19 testing

Kin On Rehab & Care Center has completed the COVID-19 testing of its residents and staff on June 11 and June 12, fulfilling the state’s requirement of universal testing of all nursing homes.

A total of 208 specimens were collected and tested by a team from International Community Health Services. All residents, contractors, and staff members tested negative, with an exception that one staff member had an “inconclusive” result. The staff member was retested on June 16 and the result came back negative. The staff member exhibited no signs and symptoms and was put in a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, and will follow the “Return to Work” protocol.