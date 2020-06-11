ID to get lighting upgrades

Seattle City Light is upgrading the underdeck high pressure sodium light fixtures at several overpass locations in the Chinatown-International District (ID) area this month. This work was previously scheduled for March and delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Existing lights on South Jackson and King Streets between 8th and 10th Avenue South will be replaced with new LED fixtures, which will increase visibility and improve pedestrian and traffic safety. The installations will also lower operations and maintenance costs for the City Light.

Residents and pedestrians can expect noise from construction and heavy equipment, as well temporary parking and lane restrictions, in the immediate work area during construction hours.