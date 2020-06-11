Emily Lei Du named 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Emily Lei Du of Interlake High School in Bellevue was one of four Washington state students named to the 56th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars—high school seniors—based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

A complete list of 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at ed.gov/psp.