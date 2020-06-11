DA Li, Uwajimaya donate more masks

DA LI Development USA and Uwajimaya delivered 7,100 donated surgical masks to various Asian Pacific Islander organizations in and around the Chinatown-International District on June 5. This is in addition to the 2,500 N95 and surgical masks delivered to International Community Health Services (ICHS) and Legacy House in May.

Among the beneficiaries in round two of donations were ICHS, Nikkei Manor, Kawabe Memorial House, Denise Louie Education Center, Seniors in Action Foundation, and Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority.