Chinatown-International District restaurants reopen for dine-in service

King County was approved to move to a modified Phase 1 and will now allow restaurants to begin opening indoor seating at 25% of normal capacity. Restaurant owners in the Chinatown-International District tell us it has been a challenge to stay open every day, since they have had to cut down on staff. Also, most don’t have the space to allow enough distance to meet the six-foot distance requirement.

On June 15, King County applied to move to Phase 2 of its reopening, which would allow restaurants to accomodate 50% dine-in capacity.

As of press time, the following is a list of restaurants reopening for dine-in services in and around the Chinatown-International District.

Dough Zone

Harbor City

Ocean Star

Pho Bac Sup Shop

T&T Seafood

Tai Tung

The Dolar Shop (reservations highly recommended)

China Harbor