A GoFundMe campaign has reached its goal of raising $25,000 to help Suginoko Preschool in Bellevue.

The school, a nonprofit organization that provides early childhood education to Japanese-speaking children, was closed in March due to the pandemic. Like so many other early education programs, the preschool has struggled during the pandemic to cover its bills. Organizers say the money raised in the campaign will be used to prevent the school from permanently closing.