SCWC Chinese American Youth Scholarship winners

The Seattle Chinese Women’s Club announced recipients of its youth scholarship program on May 9. The program was established to promote outstanding Chinese American youth living in King county who actively participate in public affairs and community activities, and excel academically.

The three winners this year are Analise Song-Xue Chiu from Mount Si High School, Jason Li of Eastlake High School, and Cynthia C. Yu of Bellevue High School.

Chiu will be attending California Polytechnic State University in the fall and loves to play the trumpet; Li loves to swimming, filmmaking and lifting weights, and he also volunteered over 1,200 hours at his high school; and Yu served as an English volunteer teacher and ambassador in the 2019 Assisting Individuals with Disadvantages program in Taiwan.