PICTORIAL: Social distancing life 9 May 21, 2020 By Northwest Asian Weekly Most parks, such as this at Golden Garden, are open but will closed at 8 p.m. daily. Parking lots remain closed. (Photo by Becky Chan) Dealing with a pandemic is not a walk on the beach, but a walk on the beach helps. (Photo by Becky Chan) Pike Place Market (Photo by Assunta Ng) Cooking through COVID-19 continues with garlic-mint chicken, arugula salad, and organic farmed asparagus (Photo by Page Perey)
