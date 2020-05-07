PICTORIAL: Social distancing life 7 May 7, 2020 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment Elementary school reunion on Zoom with friends calling in from Australia, New Zealand,UK, Malaysia, Canada, and the U.S. One way traffic at Green Lake Park (Photo by Becky Chan) The largest Chinese sign on social distancing in Chinatown at the entrance of Washington Federal Savings Bank. Birthday celebration for Cari Murotani outside her Rainier Beach home. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Leave a Reply