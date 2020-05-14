PICTORIAL: Social distancing 8

Northwest Asian Weekly

Margaret Keefe (left), a teacher, and Nell Elliott (right), software developer, practice social distancing and their music in the Wallingford neighborhood. (Photo by Becky Chan)

Keep it moving at Discovery Park. (Photo by Becky Chan)

There were 20 contestants in the May 9 APIs Can Sing Quarantine Karaoke Contest and Cynthia Thurmon won that preliminary round. The next round is on May 16.
(Photo by John Chen)

Students in China returned to school wearing wide, winged hats to practice social distancing. (Photo courtesy: Zhejiang Daily)

