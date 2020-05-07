Phnom Penh Noodle House reopens

Phnom Penh Noodle House—Seattle’s only Cambodian restaurant—has reopened for business.

Closed for two years after a family tragedy, Phnom Penh’s reopening was originally scheduled for March 14, then the coronavirus pandemic happened, followed by the governor’s order to shut down all restaurants.

“Not only did we have to retrain ourselves on how to fully operate a restaurant after being closed for almost two years, but we had to quickly shift our business model to this new environment,” the restaurant stated on its Facebook page.

Now located at 913 South Jackson Street, Phnom Penh offers takeout service for lunch and dinner. To order, call 206-427-0113 or order online until 7 p.m. at Phnompenh.hrpos.heartland.us.