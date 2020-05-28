Seattle Nisei Veterans Committee (NVC) released a video presentation for its 75th Annual NVC Memorial Day Service.

Text in the video read, “Due to COVID-19, we cannot assemble in person, but we will reflect, honor, and remember the names on the NVC Honor Roll who died for the freedoms we have as Americans.”

NVC Commander Walt Tanimoto and NVC Foundation President David Fukuhara were acknowledged, as well as NVC Publicity Chair Stan Shikuma and Lake View Cemetery Board Secretary and Cemetery Manager George Nemeth, Jr.

Mercer Island High School junior Lea Hidaka volunteered to produce the video.