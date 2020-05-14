Kin On thanks City of Seattle, organizations for donations

As of press time, Kin On said it had received a total of 26,840 surgical or disposable masks, 675 handmade cloth masks, 500 gloves, 25 protective suits, 102 goggles, and 200 “save your ear” clips.

CEO Nigel Lo said, “We deeply appreciate the [Seattle] Mayor’s Office and the community for sending PPE to Kin On … The people on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis have been doing heroic work, and it’s our responsibility to protect them while they protect the vulnerable.”

In addition to the City, donors include Guangdong Shenpu Technology Co., Ltd, Seattle Chinese Alliance Church, and Sheng Yen Lu Foundation. DIY Tea Lab, Kau Kau and Rainier Restaurants, Wah Luk, and Young Tea have also donated food and drinks to Kin On staff and residents.