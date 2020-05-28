Historic Preservation Program update

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council approved emergency legislation on April 27 that will allow minor project applications, such as signage, awnings, and minor storefront changes, to be reviewed administratively by Seattle Department of Neighborhoods’ Historic Preservation Program staff for the next six months.

Review of new construction, demolition, and major redevelopment would be postponed for 60 days or until the Historic Preservation Board is able to convene its next meeting either in-person or virtually. This emergency legislation expressly prohibits virtual meetings for the International Special Review District Board.

To determine whether your proposal in the Chinatown-International District can be reviewed, contact Rebecca Frestedt at 206-684-0226 or email rebecca.frestedt@seattle.gov.