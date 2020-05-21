ACRS co-founder Sue Tomita dies

Dr. Susan Tomita died on May 10 after a difficult illness, according to her partner, Gregory Piercy. She was 74 years old.

A well known and well respected women’s health researcher, Tomita was a co-founder of Asian Counseling and Referral Service and she earned a PhD in Social Work from the University of Washington. She also helped found the Asian Community Health Clinic, Filipino Drop-in Center, and Asian Social Workers of Greater Seattle, among many others.

Friend Vivian Lee said, “I was an admirer of her highly praised research and papers about the health and welfare of older women, especially abuse in elderly clients of color.”

There will not be a memorial or remembrance until after Phase 4 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate.