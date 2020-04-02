Seattle, Bellevue police chiefs make plea

The top cops in both Seattle and Bellevue are both speaking out against hate—specifically hate against Asian Americans during the COVID-19 crisis.

On March 31, Seattle’s Chief Carmen Best used her most recent “chief’s brief” update to urge residents to call 911 over “racist name-calling.” The video, also featuring retired KING 5 anchor Lori Matsukawa, said there is zero tolerance for hate crimes against Asian Americans.

“We are better than that Washington,” Matsukawa said in the video. “We are all trying to deal with the COVID-19 public health crisis together.”

Best said, “We will document and investigate every reported crime, even racist name-calling should be reported to police. We take this information very seriously.”

Last week, Bellevue’s police chief also asked members of the Asian American community to come forward and report any instances of harassment towards them due to the coronavirus.

“I need our Chinese neighbors to tell us if they are a victim of hate because of their Chinese heritage. The Bellevue Police Department is here to protect and serve you, but we can’t help if we don’t know about it.”

Steve Mylett sent out a news release, saying he’s convinced that Chinese are becoming targets of hate crimes and being blamed for COVID-19, but these incidents are not being reported.

“We need to know about it. We will vigorously pursue and arrest anyone who commits a hate crime in Bellevue.”

To report an immediate threat or ongoing incident, call 911 immediately. If an incident occurred in the recent past, you can easily report it online at bellevuewa.gov/city-government/departments/police/report-and-prevent-crime/report-a-crime-online. An officer will review it and will contact you if more information is needed.

“These are stressful times for everyone. COVID-19 doesn’t recognize race, nationality, or ethnicity, and viruses don’t discriminate,” Mylett said. “Please, stop blaming, support one another, heed the orders to stay home. The life you save may be your own or someone close to you.”