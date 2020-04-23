Miss England returns to work as doctor during coronavirus pandemic

Bhasha Mukherjee, who was crowned Miss England in August 2019, has returned to the United Kingdom from overseas charity work to continue her career as a doctor amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old had been in India. As the coronavirus situation worsened in the UK, Mukherjee contacted the management team at her old hospital to let them know that she wanted to return to work.

“There’s no better time for me to be Miss England and helping England at a time of need,” she said.

Mukherjee self-isolated for two weeks before returning to work as a doctor. She specializes in respiratory medicine, but said doctors are currently being rotated to wherever they are needed.